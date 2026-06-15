First Quarter Friday: Urban Stargazing

The Eugene Astronomical Society invites the public to enjoy an evening of stargazing. Telescopes will be available to showcase the many wonders of the night sky, and attendees may even have the opportunity to look through an exceptionally large pair of binoculars. With summer approaching, the treasures of the upcoming season are beginning to appear, including star clusters, striking double stars, and planetary nebulae.

The group will be located on the basketball court on the southwest side of the park.

This event is weather permitting.