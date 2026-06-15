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First Quarter Friday: Urban Stargazing

Dexter Star Party 072322 2761-2904 DxO Seq (Trails, AB, ,Stars) afphoto 16x10

First Quarter Friday: Urban Stargazing

The Eugene Astronomical Society invites the public to enjoy an evening of stargazing. Telescopes will be available to showcase the many wonders of the night sky, and attendees may even have the opportunity to look through an exceptionally large pair of binoculars. With summer approaching, the treasures of the upcoming season are beginning to appear, including star clusters, striking double stars, and planetary nebulae.

The group will be located on the basketball court on the southwest side of the park.

This event is weather permitting.

Emerald Park
09:15 PM - 11:15 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Astronomical Society
https://www.eugeneastro.org/
Emerald Park
1400 Lake Drive
Eugene, Oregon 97404
5416884052
info@rrpark.org
https://www.rrpark.org/2025-06-26-thursdays-in-the-park-the-dubious-rubes