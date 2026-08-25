First Quarter Friday: Urban Stargazing

The Eugene Astronomical Society invites the public to enjoy an evening of stargazing. We will have telescopes on hand to showcase the many wonders of the night sky. Every month brings new objects into view as the Earth makes its annual sweep around the Sun, so there's always something new in the night sky. See star clusters, striking double stars, and planetary nebulae, and Saturn is going to make a late appearance.

The group will be located on the basketball court on the southwest side of the park.

This event is weather permitting. Check our events page for updates.