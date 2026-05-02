Fishing Derby and Water Safety Day

Enjoy a free family-friendly morning of fishing and fun! Kids ages 2-10 can catch and keep fish, build and test custom boats, and explore water safety stations including free life jacket fittings. Free boat inspections also available on-site. Bring your own fishing gear and get ready to have some fun! A light breakfast of muffins, donuts, fruit, juice, and coffee to will be provided to get the day started.

Presented by River Road Park and Recreation District. Rainbow Trout donated and monitored by Oregon Fish and Wildlife. Free boat safety inspections provided by the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.

