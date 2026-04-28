Flash Art Sale

13 regional artists are “takin’ out the old” and “bringing in the new”! Last minute ideas just in time for Mother’s Day!

This is your chance to get some fabulous artwork from regional artists at reduced prices and an opportunity to view and purchase fresh creative avenues.

Amira Dutia - Watercolor

Jo Dunnick - Watercolor

Anna Golden - Sculpture

Julie Williams - Mixed media

Annie Heron - Tile Collage • Pottery

Indra Stern-Hayworth - Assemblage

Kristina Rust - Mixed Media Collage

Jan Piper - Felt & Fiber

Lilli Kemp - Mixed metal Jewelry

Janet Nelson - Textile & Jewelry

Roka Walsh - Mixed Media Imagery

Tom Borener - Wood Art

Free parking across the street at Jennings