Flash Art Sale
Flash Art Sale
13 regional artists are “takin’ out the old” and “bringing in the new”! Last minute ideas just in time for Mother’s Day!
This is your chance to get some fabulous artwork from regional artists at reduced prices and an opportunity to view and purchase fresh creative avenues.
Amira Dutia - Watercolor
Jo Dunnick - Watercolor
Anna Golden - Sculpture
Julie Williams - Mixed media
Annie Heron - Tile Collage • Pottery
Indra Stern-Hayworth - Assemblage
Kristina Rust - Mixed Media Collage
Jan Piper - Felt & Fiber
Lilli Kemp - Mixed metal Jewelry
Janet Nelson - Textile & Jewelry
Roka Walsh - Mixed Media Imagery
Tom Borener - Wood Art
Free parking across the street at Jennings
Flash Art Sale at Eugene Garden Club
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Core Art Group/Roka Walsh
5412325544
Flash Art Sale at Eugene Garden Club
1645 High StreetEugene , Oregon 97401
5412325544