Food for Funk Concert
Food for Funk Concert
The Root Vegetables 9-Piece Funk Supergroup and Plumfoot, two of the region’s finest funk ensembles, will be taking to the stage at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis on Thursday, November 5th! The concert is 7-9, starting with the Root Vegetables. Doors open at 6:30, and admission is $10 sliding scale. A portion of the proceeds will go to the South Corvallis Food Bank to help provide food for people in the community. Come and get down to some of the funkiest music Corvallis has to offer!
Whiteside Theatre
$10 sliding scale at the door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Corvallis Music Collective
Artist Group Info
The Root Vegetables 9-Piece Funk Supergroup, Plumfoot
the.root.vegetables@gmail.com
Whiteside Theatre
361 SW Madison Ave.Corvallis, Oregon 97333
(541) 752-0437
info@whitesidetheatre.org