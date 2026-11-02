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Food for Funk Concert

Food for Funk Concert

The Root Vegetables 9-Piece Funk Supergroup and Plumfoot, two of the region’s finest funk ensembles, will be taking to the stage at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis on Thursday, November 5th! The concert is 7-9, starting with the Root Vegetables. Doors open at 6:30, and admission is $10 sliding scale. A portion of the proceeds will go to the South Corvallis Food Bank to help provide food for people in the community. Come and get down to some of the funkiest music Corvallis has to offer!

Whiteside Theatre
$10 sliding scale at the door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Corvallis Music Collective
https://corvallismusiccollective.org/

Artist Group Info

The Root Vegetables 9-Piece Funk Supergroup, Plumfoot
the.root.vegetables@gmail.com
Whiteside Theatre
361 SW Madison Ave.
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
(541) 752-0437
info@whitesidetheatre.org
https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/