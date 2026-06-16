For Once In My Life: Vikki Carr

Shirley Andess and company recreate her wonderful tribute to Vikki Carr, For Once In My Life, which brings to life the music that defined Carr’s rise in the 1960s from her breakout success with "It Must Be Him" to belting out "I Love You Baby" and "Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You". Modeled after her famed appearances at the Persian Room, Plaza Hotel, New York City, where the lights were low and cocktails sparkled, Andress celebrates Carr’s unforgettable voice, timeless elegance and soulful, stylish classics in a bygone era of sophisticated pop.

Carr’s music told stories: romantic, wise, witty and wonderfully human. Songs like "Forget You", "Some of These Days", "The Other Man’s Grass is Always Greener", "Days", "Happy Together", and of course the heart wrenching "With Pen in Hand". Shirley honors not just Vikki Carr’s hits…but the woman behind them: bold, elegant, and unmistakably original.