Frank Vignola & Pasquale Grasso
Frank Vignola & Pasquale Grasso
The incredibly versatile guitarist Frank Vignola has teamed up with rising jazz guitar star Pasquale Grasso to create a unique and intimate musical experience. A long-standing friend of The Shedd Institute, Frank Vignola is one of the most extraordinary guitarists performing today. He appears tonight with rising jazz guitar virtuoso Pasquale Grasso with whom he’s performed often over the past two years.
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
24-36
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000