Free choir lesson! Oregon Children's Choir season kick-off.

The Oregon Children's Choir (OCC) is kicking off its 2026/2027 season, and they'd love for you to be a part of it! Join us for a free trial lesson on Monday, September 14. Grades 6-12 start at 4:00pm, and Grades K-5 start at 4:30. No prior singing experience is needed.

After you drop off the kids, stick around (or come back!) because while the kids are learning to sing and having fun, parents are encouraged to learn all about OCC at meet the directors at our season kickoff meeting starting at 5:15.

All events are held at First United Methodist, located at 1376 Olive Street in Eugene..

Oregon Children's Choir is a nonprofit arts organization, serving Lane County for 45 years. Learn more at oregonchildrenschoir.org.

