Free Live Intro Class: Using AI to Build a Business (Online, Zoom)
Free Live Intro Class: Using AI to Build a Business (Online, Zoom)
Eugene neighbors curious about AI can join a free 40-minute live intro class on Zoom, no experience needed. SteadfastIQ walks beginners through how everyday AI tools can help with market research, building a website, marketing and putting a plan into action.
When: Fridays and Saturdays, two free intro times each day: 4:00-4:40 PM ET and 7:00-7:40 PM ET (starting Fri Nov 13 and Sat Nov 14, 2026)
Where: Online via Zoom; the link is emailed after registration
Cost: Free
Register: https://steadfastiq.com
Contact: hello@steadfastiq.com
Online via Zoom
Free
04:00 PM - 04:40 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SteadfastIQ
hello@steadfastiq.com
Online via Zoom