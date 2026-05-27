Free Screening of the Documentary, "The Dads"
Free Screening of the Documentary, "The Dads"
Eugene Friends Church is hosting a FREE one-night-only screening of the documentary, "The Dads" on Saturday, June 27th at 6:00 PM. Inspired by the Emmy®-Awardwinning NETFLIX short film, The Dads feature documentary follows fathers across the U.S. building a nascent movement to support their trans and gender expansive kids over the course of
a politically tumultuous year.
Eugene Friends Church
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Friends Church
5414849998
eugenefriends3495@gmail.com
Eugene Friends Church
3495 W. 18th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97402
5414849998
eugenefriends3495@gmail.com