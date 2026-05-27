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Free Screening of the Documentary, "The Dads"

Free Screening of the Documentary, "The Dads"

Eugene Friends Church is hosting a FREE one-night-only screening of the documentary, "The Dads" on Saturday, June 27th at 6:00 PM. Inspired by the Emmy®-Awardwinning NETFLIX short film, The Dads feature documentary follows fathers across the U.S. building a nascent movement to support their trans and gender expansive kids over the course of
a politically tumultuous year.

Eugene Friends Church
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Friends Church
5414849998
eugenefriends3495@gmail.com
https://www.eugenefriendschurch.org/
Eugene Friends Church
3495 W. 18th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97402
5414849998
eugenefriends3495@gmail.com
https://www.eugenefriendschurch.org/