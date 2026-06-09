Free Shakespeare in the Park Theatre Company presents: The Winter’s Tale

Free Shakespeare in the Park Theatre Company in Partnership with Amazon Community Center presents Shakespeare’s magical romance: The Winter’s Tale, a timeless story of love, jealousy, and redemption. Bring picnics, blankets, lawn chairs, families & friends and join us for an evening of fun at Amazon Community Center & Park’s centrally located South Lawn Amphitheater, 2700 Hilyard St. in Eugene OR 97405.

Opening Saturday August 1, 2026, at 6:00 PM and playing Saturdays & Sundays in August through Sunday August 23, 2026. All performances are free, family-friendly, ADA accessible, including 2 ASL interpreted performances on August 22 & 23, 2026.

Sponsored by City of Eugene Art in the Parks

For more information contact: Amazon CC Office: (541) 682-5373

Website: www.freeshakeseugene.org

See you Out in the park

