Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music
Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music
Crafts, herbals, local food and music, family friendly arts/crafts/seasonal produce market. Come for the goodies, stay for the great community vibes. Buy, barter and gift. Venue is a local family farm. New vendors contact capncook1131@protonmail.com. Live music from George Graham, Mara Stewart and Casanostra.
LaShea Farm (formerly McAllister Family Farm)
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Freedom Market Oregon
541-505-1523
info@freedommarketoregon.com
LaShea Farm (formerly McAllister Family Farm)
23470 OR-36Cheshire, Oregon 97419
5415051523
info@freedommarketoregon.com