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Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music

Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music

Crafts, herbals, local food and music, family friendly arts/crafts/seasonal produce market. Come for the goodies, stay for the great community vibes. Buy, barter and gift. Venue is a local family farm. New vendors contact capncook1131@protonmail.com. Live music from George Graham, Mara Stewart and Casanostra.

LaShea Farm (formerly McAllister Family Farm)
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Freedom Market Oregon
541-505-1523
info@freedommarketoregon.com
www.freedommarketoregon.com
LaShea Farm (formerly McAllister Family Farm)
23470 OR-36
Cheshire, Oregon 97419
5415051523
info@freedommarketoregon.com
https://freedommarketoregon.com/