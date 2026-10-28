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Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music

Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music

Crafts, herbals, local food. Music by Casanostra and Mara Stewart. Family friendly arts/crafts/seasonal produce market. Come for the goodies, stay for the great community vibes. Buy, barter and gift. Also join us in warmer weather when the market is held at local farms.

HWY 126 FeedLot (formerly Diess Feed & Seed)
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Freedom Market
541-505-1523
capncook1131@protonmail.com
HWY 126 FeedLot (formerly Diess Feed & Seed)
5590 W11th Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97402-1012
5415011497
tlloydinc@yahoo.com