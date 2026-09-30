Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music
Freedom Market Arts/Crafts/Food/Music
Crafts, herbals, local food and music, family friendly arts/crafts/seasonal produce market. Come for the goodies, stay for the great community vibes. Buy, barter and gift. Venue is a local family farm. New vendors contact capncook1131@protonmail.com. Music by George Graham and Casanostra.
Grateful Bison Farm (formerly My Brothers Farm)
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Freedom Market Oregon
541-505-1523
info@freedommarketoregon.com
Artist Group Info
morathistle@gmail.com
Grateful Bison Farm (formerly My Brothers Farm)
84674CloverdaleRd.Creswell, Oregon 97424
5415051523
capncook1131@protonmail.com