Funk Concert at the Grange
Funk Concert at the Grange
The Root Vegetables 9-Piece Funk Supergroup will be making a groovy appearance at the Willamette Grange this Saturday (the 29th) at 7pm! A local food truck will be on the seen providing you with delicious food while you boogie down!
Donations at the door will go to the Willamette Grange.
Willamette Community and Grange Hall
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Root Vegetables
5417401102
the.groovy.root.vegetables@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Root Vegetables
the.groovy.root.vegetables@gmail.com
Willamette Community and Grange Hall
27555 Greenberry RdCorvallis, Oregon 97339
5416098335
WillametteGrange@gmail.com