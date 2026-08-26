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Funk Concert at the Grange

Funk Concert at the Grange

The Root Vegetables 9-Piece Funk Supergroup will be making a groovy appearance at the Willamette Grange this Saturday (the 29th) at 7pm! A local food truck will be on the seen providing you with delicious food while you boogie down!
Donations at the door will go to the Willamette Grange.

Willamette Community and Grange Hall
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Root Vegetables
5417401102
the.groovy.root.vegetables@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/therootvegetables?igsi=MThqNzVuaTJjNXMzZg%3D%3D&amp;utm_source=qr

Artist Group Info

The Root Vegetables
the.groovy.root.vegetables@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/therootvegetables?igsi=MThqNzVuaTJjNXMzZg%3D%3D&amp;utm_source=qr
Willamette Community and Grange Hall
27555 Greenberry Rd
Corvallis, Oregon 97339
5416098335
WillametteGrange@gmail.com
https://www.willamettegrange.org/history/