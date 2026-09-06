Funk in the Forest is a grassroots independent music festival held every year in Corvallis, Oregon. It celebrates the vibrant PNW funk music scene, offers an exciting dance experience, and brings together our fantastic community for a memorable time. Founded in 2013 by a small group of local musicians and music lovers, this funktastic fest is focused on bringing the best times and vibes to our local community.

Lineup includes:

DTW - 9 PM

No Soap, Radio - 8 PM

Trio Subtonic - 7 PM

Lucky Pluckers - 6 PM

Space Neighbors - 5 PM

Al's Toy Barn - 4 PM