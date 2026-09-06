Funk In The Forest
Funk In The Forest
Funk in the Forest is a grassroots independent music festival held every year in Corvallis, Oregon. It celebrates the vibrant PNW funk music scene, offers an exciting dance experience, and brings together our fantastic community for a memorable time. Founded in 2013 by a small group of local musicians and music lovers, this funktastic fest is focused on bringing the best times and vibes to our local community.
Lineup includes:
DTW - 9 PM
No Soap, Radio - 8 PM
Trio Subtonic - 7 PM
Lucky Pluckers - 6 PM
Space Neighbors - 5 PM
Al's Toy Barn - 4 PM
Avery Park - Thompson Shelter
0 - 40
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
DTW Productions
funkintheforest@gmail.com
Avery Park - Thompson Shelter
1200 SW Avery Park DrCorvallis, Oregon 97333