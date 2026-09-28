FUSEE's Fall Fire Festival
FUSEE's Fall Fire Festival
Join us for FUSEE's annual fundraiser celebrating fire!
🎵Live music
🖼️Silent auction
🔥Fire spinning troupe performance
🍔Food and drink available for purchase
Ticket sales, silent auction, and a portion of food and drink purchases will benefit FUSEE ❤️🔥
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
40-85
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics and Ecology
541-338-7671
fusee@fusee.org
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
232 Lincoln StreetEugene, Oregon 97401