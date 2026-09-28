© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FUSEE's Fall Fire Festival

FUSEE's Fall Fire Festival

Join us for FUSEE's annual fundraiser celebrating fire!
🎵Live music
🖼️Silent auction
🔥Fire spinning troupe performance
🍔Food and drink available for purchase

Ticket sales, silent auction, and a portion of food and drink purchases will benefit FUSEE ❤️‍🔥

Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
40-85
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics and Ecology
541-338-7671
fusee@fusee.org
fusee.org
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
232 Lincoln Street
Eugene, Oregon 97401