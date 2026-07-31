Garden Like A King: Restoring Henry VIII’s Royal Gardens
Garden Like A King: Restoring Henry VIII’s Royal Gardens
Join Master Gardener™ Larry King to uncover the fascinating science and history behind the restoration of a Tudor royal palace garden. This lecture is part of the Lincoln County Master Gardener™ Fall Education Series. Events are free but registration requested.
Newport Public Library
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lincoln County Master Gardener™
541-574-6534 ext. 57414
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Artist Group Info
lincolnmg@oregonstate.edu
Newport Public Library
35 NW Nye StreetNewport, Oregon 97365
541- 265-2153.