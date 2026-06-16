Get Happy: The Summer Jazz Party
Get Happy: The Summer Jazz Party
Chuck Redd hosts, as the featured musicians from both Festival weeks and guest vocalists Siri Vik convene for our traditional Sunday jazz party. The afternoon will be made up of 6 sets over 3 1/2 hours, each with a different leader and ensemble, all tasked to touch upon this summer’s concert themes with a special nod to a composer who is always hard to ignore!
Top-ticketed cabaret seating on the main floor and concert seating up in the balcony, with a full bar in the Tykeson Lobby.
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
$25-$45
04:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
Artist Group Info
Chuck Redd
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000