Ghostly Golf

A glow-in-the-dark mini golf experience to remember! Step onto the glowing greens for a night of mini golf filled with spooky scenes and eerie fun at Camp Putt. No advance registration is required! Anyone who wears a costume will get a $2 discount off regular-priced admission!

This event is weather-dependent. Please check the link or the Camp Putt Facebook page for weather-related closures.

Hours (Oct. 2-Oct. 31)

Sunday-Thursday: 6-9:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 6-10 p.m.

