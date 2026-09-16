Ghostly Golf
Ghostly Golf
A glow-in-the-dark mini golf experience to remember! Step onto the glowing greens for a night of mini golf filled with spooky scenes and eerie fun at Camp Putt. No advance registration is required! Anyone who wears a costume will get a $2 discount off regular-priced admission!
This event is weather-dependent. Please check the link or the Camp Putt Facebook page for weather-related closures.
Hours (Oct. 2-Oct. 31)
Sunday-Thursday: 6-9:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 6-10 p.m.
Camp Putt
$12
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Willamalane Park and Recreation District
Camp Putt
4006 Franklin Blvd.Eugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 852-4653