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Ghostly Golf

ghostly golf at camp putt 2025

Ghostly Golf

A glow-in-the-dark mini golf experience to remember! Step onto the glowing greens for a night of mini golf filled with spooky scenes and eerie fun at Camp Putt. No advance registration is required! Anyone who wears a costume will get a $2 discount off regular-priced admission!

This event is weather-dependent. Please check the link or the Camp Putt Facebook page for weather-related closures.

Hours (Oct. 2-Oct. 31)
Sunday-Thursday: 6-9:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 6-10 p.m.

Camp Putt
$12
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Willamalane Park and Recreation District
https://www.willamalane.org/
Camp Putt
4006 Franklin Blvd.
Eugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 852-4653
https://www.willamalane.org/facilities/camp_putt/index.php