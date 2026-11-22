Celebrate the magic of the season with Gloria! A Holiday Celebration, featuring the Eugene Concert Choir & Orchestra, under the direction of Diane Retallack, and guest soprano soloist Camille Ortiz. Enjoy a spectacular afternoon of holiday favorites and masterworks, from Robert Shaw’s The Many Moods of Christmas and Schubert’s beautiful Mass in G to the triumphant brilliance of John Rutter’s Gloria. Arrive early for festive pre-concert festivities in the Hult Center lobby from 1:30–2:00 p.m., featuring the Oregon Tuba Ensemble, complimentary Christmas cookies and peppermint tea, and joyful carol sing-alongs. Join us Sunday, December 6, at 2:30 p.m. in the Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall for an unforgettable holiday celebration!