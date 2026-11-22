Gloria! A Holiday Celebration
Gloria! A Holiday Celebration
Celebrate the magic of the season with Gloria! A Holiday Celebration, featuring the Eugene Concert Choir & Orchestra, under the direction of Diane Retallack, and guest soprano soloist Camille Ortiz. Enjoy a spectacular afternoon of holiday favorites and masterworks, from Robert Shaw’s The Many Moods of Christmas and Schubert’s beautiful Mass in G to the triumphant brilliance of John Rutter’s Gloria. Arrive early for festive pre-concert festivities in the Hult Center lobby from 1:30–2:00 p.m., featuring the Oregon Tuba Ensemble, complimentary Christmas cookies and peppermint tea, and joyful carol sing-alongs. Join us Sunday, December 6, at 2:30 p.m. in the Hult Center’s Silva Concert Hall for an unforgettable holiday celebration!
Hult Center for Performing Arts Silva Concert Hall
Student tickets are $12; Seniors 65+ receive a discount; General admission (adult) begins at $29
02:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Eugene Concert Choir
5416876865
choir@eugeneconcertchoir.org
Artist Group Info
Eugene Concert Choir
office@eugeneconcertchoir.org
Hult Center for Performing Arts Silva Concert Hall
One Eugene Center (7th & Willamette)Eugene, Oregon 97401
5416825000
info@balletfantastique.org