Graand Kinetic Challenge 2026

Enjoy a summer S.T.E.A.M.-y weekend! Head to Corvallis for the Graand Kinetic Challenge in Corvallis, July 18–19, 2026. Teams race wildly wacky human-powered kinetic sculptures over streets, sand, mud, and the Willamette River in Oregon’s most joyfully weird weekend, joined by OSU’s Corvallis Kaleidoscope festival with live music, STEAM activities, food, and family fun. All are welcome. More information at www.davincidays.org and www.corvalliskaleidoscope.org

