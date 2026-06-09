Graand Kinetic Challenge 2026
Graand Kinetic Challenge 2026
Enjoy a summer S.T.E.A.M.-y weekend! Head to Corvallis for the Graand Kinetic Challenge in Corvallis, July 18–19, 2026. Teams race wildly wacky human-powered kinetic sculptures over streets, sand, mud, and the Willamette River in Oregon’s most joyfully weird weekend, joined by OSU’s Corvallis Kaleidoscope festival with live music, STEAM activities, food, and family fun. All are welcome. More information at www.davincidays.org and www.corvalliskaleidoscope.org
PRAx
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
da Vinci Days Graand Kinetic Challenge
gkc@davincidays.org
Artist Group Info
staceyenw@gmail.com
PRAx
470 SW 15th St.Corvallis, Oregon 97333
541-737-7980
production.prax@oregonstate.edu