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Graand Kinetic Challenge 2026

Graand Kinetic Challenge 2026

Enjoy a summer S.T.E.A.M.-y weekend! Head to Corvallis for the Graand Kinetic Challenge in Corvallis, July 18–19, 2026. Teams race wildly wacky human-powered kinetic sculptures over streets, sand, mud, and the Willamette River in Oregon’s most joyfully weird weekend, joined by OSU’s Corvallis Kaleidoscope festival with live music, STEAM activities, food, and family fun. All are welcome. More information at www.davincidays.org and www.corvalliskaleidoscope.org

PRAx
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
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Event Supported By

da Vinci Days Graand Kinetic Challenge
gkc@davincidays.org
https://www.davincidays.org/

Artist Group Info

staceyenw@gmail.com
PRAx
470 SW 15th St.
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
541-737-7980
production.prax@oregonstate.edu
https://prax.oregonstate.edu/