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Grand Opening Blackberry Food Co-op

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Grand Opening Blackberry Food Co-op

Welcome to the Grand Opening of Blackberry Food Co-op this Saturday 11-2 PM🥳

Ribbon Cutting with Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at noon, Kids Fun with Wandering Wolves Forest School, Scavenger Hunt with nice prices and live music by Forest Chorus!

Food Trucks open from noon - PHAT TÜRK Harley Q's Barbecue Cocina Mi Pueblo and Jackson's Pub has ice cold beer from ColdFire Brewing Company AVID Cider Company, wine and multiple choices of cooling N/A beverages.

Brandywine Fisheries and Vanessa’s Sourdough are also open as usual.

FREE product samples by Guest vendors:
AZURE
Beetanical Apiary
BNF Kombucha and Jun
BOHO BOTO
The Bread Stop Bakery
Café Mam
Darkside Smokehouse
De Casa Fine Foods
Green Bird Mountain
Hummingbird Wholesale
Krauchi
Organically Grown Company
Toby's Family Foods
Wandering Goat Coffee

Cottage Grove Public Market
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Blackberry Food Co-op
blackberryfoodcoop@riseup.net
Blackberryfood.coop

Artist Group Info

Forest Chorus
Cottage Grove Public Market
926 E Main street
Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424
cgpublicmarketmarketing@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1Efar7F7at/?mibextid=wwXIfr