Grand Opening Blackberry Food Co-op

Welcome to the Grand Opening of Blackberry Food Co-op this Saturday 11-2 PM🥳

Ribbon Cutting with Cottage Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at noon, Kids Fun with Wandering Wolves Forest School, Scavenger Hunt with nice prices and live music by Forest Chorus!

Food Trucks open from noon - PHAT TÜRK Harley Q's Barbecue Cocina Mi Pueblo and Jackson's Pub has ice cold beer from ColdFire Brewing Company AVID Cider Company, wine and multiple choices of cooling N/A beverages.

Brandywine Fisheries and Vanessa’s Sourdough are also open as usual.

FREE product samples by Guest vendors:

AZURE

Beetanical Apiary

BNF Kombucha and Jun

BOHO BOTO

The Bread Stop Bakery

Café Mam

Darkside Smokehouse

De Casa Fine Foods

Green Bird Mountain

Hummingbird Wholesale

Krauchi

Organically Grown Company

Toby's Family Foods

Wandering Goat Coffee