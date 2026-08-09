Griefcat: Live in Portland

As seen on The Kelly Clarkson Show, DC-based musical comedy duo GRIEFCAT will bring their hilarious songs to Portland for one night only!

With over 150 million likes on their videos, join Griefcat on Sunday, August 16 at 8pm as they perform their viral comedy songs live – including hits like “I Already Took Off My Bra” and “Revolution (Poop At Work).”

If you like your comedy a little unhinged and fun to sing along with, we’ve got you covered. Get your tickets today!