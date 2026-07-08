Guided Plant Walk: Explore Native Coastal Prairie with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Plant Experts

Cloverdale, Ore. — Join the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on a guided plant walk at Nestucca Bay National

Wildlife Refuge on Friday, July 25. Beginning at 11 a.m., visitors will join one of the refuge’s biological

technicians for a guided walk through the refuge’s coastal prairie. Visitors should meet in the upper parking

lot by the Two Rivers Trailhead. Participants will learn how to identify native flowers and other plants,

explore their role in supporting wildlife and hear how refuge staff manage invasive species. The walk will

be approximately one mile and includes some steep hills and uneven terrain. Participants should wear sturdy

walking or hiking shoes, dress for sunny weather, and bring water. Visitors are also encouraged to stop by an

informational table hosted by a refuge park ranger from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn more about the refuge,

wildlife, birding opportunities and more. The event is free and open to all ages. For more information,

contact Jessica Ramirez at jessica_ramirez@fws.gov.

Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge protects a diverse mosaic of coastal prairie, forest, estuary, and

wetland habitats that provide essential homes for native birds, mammals, pollinators and countless other

species. The refuge is also home to one of Oregon’s reintroduced populations of the federally threatened

Oregon silverspot butterfly. The butterfly depends on healthy coastal prairie habitat and the native early blue

violet, its sole larval host plant, for survival. This guided walk offers an opportunity to explore the refuge

while learning how native plants play a vital role in conserving wildlife and preserving Oregon’s unique

coastal landscapes.