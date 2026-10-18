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Halloween Contra Dance

Halloween Contra Dance

Halloween Contra Dance on Saturday, October 24
Costume Contest, Cider and Doughnuts
Live Music by Starshine with Tighe Hauze Calling
Think swing dancing's cooler cousin: live music, rotating partners and big smiles! Learn the basic moves in our beginners' lesson starting at 7 pm and you'll have fun at your first dance!
No partner necessary--Everyone welcome!
Dance follows lesson 7:30 - 10 pm
Edison Elementary School, 1328 22nd Ave, Eugene
Folk Tradition…Dance Party Vibes!

Edison Elementary School
$8 - $20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Eugene Folklore Society
541-729-0180
president@eugenefolklore.org
https://eugenefolklore.org/event/special-monday-nov-10-contra-dance-with-george-marshall/
Edison Elementary School
1328 E 22nd Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97405
publicity@eugenefolklore.org
https://eugenefolklore.org/