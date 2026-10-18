Halloween Contra Dance on Saturday, October 24

Costume Contest, Cider and Doughnuts

Live Music by Starshine with Tighe Hauze Calling

Think swing dancing's cooler cousin: live music, rotating partners and big smiles! Learn the basic moves in our beginners' lesson starting at 7 pm and you'll have fun at your first dance!

No partner necessary--Everyone welcome!

Dance follows lesson 7:30 - 10 pm

Edison Elementary School, 1328 22nd Ave, Eugene

Folk Tradition…Dance Party Vibes!

