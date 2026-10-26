© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harvest Hues Paint & Sip Party

Harvest Hues Paint & Sip Party

We're painting Harvest Hues at Highlands Brew Pub: a bright fall pumpkin with autumn leaves.

Where: Highlands Brew Pub, 390 E 40th Ave, Eugene
When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Cost: $45 per painter, all supplies included

It's the weekend before Thanksgiving, so take a couple of hours for yourself before the cooking starts.

No art experience needed. Every canvas comes pre-traced, we bring the supplies, and we'll walk you through each step. You'll head home with a pumpkin that looks right at home on the Thanksgiving table.

Please arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to grab your drinks and snacks, grab an apron, and settle in before we start. Give yourself a few extra minutes to park and find us. While you're there, grab a craft beer brewed right there and something tasty off the menu.

Pre-registration is required, and registration closes Thursday, November 19.
Each reservation is per seat, per painter.
No refunds.

Highlands Brew Pub
$45
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Paint With Friends
party@paintwithfriends.net
https://www.paintwithfriends.net/public-parties/p/harvest-hues-paint-sip-party-sat-112126-at-noon

Artist Group Info

Sheila Morgan
party@paintwithfriends.net
Highlands Brew Pub
390 E 40th Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97405