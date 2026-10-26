Harvest Hues Paint & Sip Party

We're painting Harvest Hues at Highlands Brew Pub: a bright fall pumpkin with autumn leaves.

Where: Highlands Brew Pub, 390 E 40th Ave, Eugene

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM

Cost: $45 per painter, all supplies included

It's the weekend before Thanksgiving, so take a couple of hours for yourself before the cooking starts.

No art experience needed. Every canvas comes pre-traced, we bring the supplies, and we'll walk you through each step. You'll head home with a pumpkin that looks right at home on the Thanksgiving table.

Please arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to grab your drinks and snacks, grab an apron, and settle in before we start. Give yourself a few extra minutes to park and find us. While you're there, grab a craft beer brewed right there and something tasty off the menu.

Pre-registration is required, and registration closes Thursday, November 19.

Each reservation is per seat, per painter.

No refunds.