Haunted Like Human w/ Alina Jakobson

Nashville duo Haunted Like Human delves into inspired songwriting, sparse arrangements, and frisson-inducing harmonies that mark their music. With a background in poetry and prose, Dale Chapman's granular focus on language is simpatico with Cody Clark’s background in classical guitar, where each note carries its own weight. The result is a shapely set of songs that borrow from universal lore in order to reveal intimate truths. Limned with nostalgia, soaked in Southern gothic lore, the duo meticulously assembles songs to preserve the spirit of the stories they tell. The pair prove they write songs like novelists write their books, using careful detail and well-shaped characters to tell even the heaviest of stories. Whatever the topic, the songs shine with restrained arrangements and entwined harmonies. This duo tells stories so well that there’s no need to cloak them with heavy-handed production or vocal processing. Instead, Haunted Like Human lets the humanity shine through.

Praise for their new album American Mythology:

“Through its piercing limericks about human existence in all its shades, from downtrodden tumbleweeds to love-strewn epics, the record arrives at a time when everything feels so hopeless. It's within their art that you can discover slivers of hope that can reignite the thirst for living.” - Rainbow Rodeo

“Haunted Like Human build their characters and settings so clearly that the mood-inducing magic of the music makes you feel that you’re witnessing storytelling as focused on American soil as upon our long, shared human history.” - Americana Highways

“Proof that contemporary Americana still knows how to articulate, with rare sensitivity, the almost imperceptible scars that time leaves us.” - Music For All

With support from Alina Jakobson