Havana Nights Live Latin Music
Havana Nights Live Latin Music
Come dance to the infectious rhythms of Son de Cuba, Oregon's most popular Latin Dance band from Portland with DJ Vito playing more hits between sets.
Salsa, Bachata, Timba and more!
$15 entry ($10 students); $10 pre-sale available. Email AzucarEugene@gmail.com
All Ages
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
$10-$15
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Azucar! Cuban Dance y Mas
5416591283
Azucareugene@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Son de Cuba
courtneygarcia03@gmail.com
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
232 Lincoln StreetEugene, Oregon 97401