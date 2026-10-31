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Havana Nights Live Latin Music

Havana Nights Live Latin Music

Come dance to the infectious rhythms of Son de Cuba, Oregon's most popular Latin Dance band from Portland with DJ Vito playing more hits between sets.
Salsa, Bachata, Timba and more!

$15 entry ($10 students); $10 pre-sale available. Email AzucarEugene@gmail.com

All Ages

Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
$10-$15
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 9 Jan 2027

Event Supported By

Azucar! Cuban Dance y Mas
5416591283
Azucareugene@gmail.com
https://www.eugenecubansalsa.com/events.html

Artist Group Info

Son de Cuba
courtneygarcia03@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/son.de.cuba.169675
Claim 52 Brewing's NEW Location
232 Lincoln Street
Eugene, Oregon 97401