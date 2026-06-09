Join us on Saturday, June 27th, at the Florence Events Center from 9 am to 2 pm for an exciting opportunity at the Healthy Aging – Healthy Living Senior and Lifestyle Expo!

This is your chance to take charge of your well-being, and the best part? It’s completely free! This event is designed to empower you to explore all the resources available for living life to the fullest.

Don’t miss the opportunity to engage one-on-one with local and regional experts. Gain valuable insights on a range of topics such as healthcare, assisted living, insurance, finance, veterans affairs, housing, government services, transportation, and recreation.

This is more than just an expo; it’s a stepping stone to a healthier, happier you. Mark your calendar and join us for a day full of inspiration and knowledge!

Sponsored by PeaceHealth Peace Harbor, Oregon Pacific Bank, ATRIO Health Plan and Western Lane Crisis Response.