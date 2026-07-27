Heaven Zest Album Release Party W/ Emily Turner Of Free Creatures At Blair Ally in Eugene Oregon

September 17th 2026

Doors @ 6pm Show Starts @ 7pm

Heaven Zest Bio: Heaven Zest is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, live looper, and

vocalist, renowned for his spirit-infused messages of magic and love. His unique

musical blend navigates through a landscape of genres, including Reggae, Dub, and

EDM, while incorporating tribal rhythms with a distinctive hip hop essence. Zest excels

in creating improvisational pieces that are not only unique but also specifically attuned

to the audience, making each performance a singular experience. As a pivotal figure in

the band Indubious for nearly two decades, Zest’s solo project takes flight as a

testament to life affirming positivity and overcoming all odds through the power of the

human spirit.

His personal triumphs, including overcoming Cystic Fibrosis, surviving 2 double lung transplants, and surpassing all doctors' medical predictions, add a profound depth to his music's empowering messages.

On this night of the new moon we will gather to celebrate the release of the debut album

from Heaven Zest, YES. Heaven Zest (born Evan Burton) is a local hero and living medical miracle, nationally recognized for his contributions to the Cystic Fibrosis community, with over 20 years of experience as a musician, a Billboard topping album, and 10+ million streams across his catalogue. Marked from infancy with Cystic Fibrosis, Burton has survived two double lung transplants and years in hospital rooms.

What once threatened to end him has become his greatest teacher, and what he calls his

greatest gift. Central Oregon has already heard him without knowing it. His song "Hoodoo You Love" has soundtracked Hoodoo Ski Area's radio ads for five winters running. Before Heaven Zest, he fronted the Billboard charting reggae band Indubious.

Now he writes, produces, and releases his own music, self described as Reggae Flavored electro hiphop medicine music with a twist of lemon. On September 11, that story became an album. YES gets its first live performance in Bend, in the room where it started.

Opening the night will be the incomparable Emily Turner, front woman and bass

player from Free Creatures, with a very special solo performance. Zest will be joined by

none other than his own brother and front man of Indubious, Skip Wicked, who will be

accompanying him on select tunes.

