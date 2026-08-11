Heaven Zest Blairally Vintage Arcade with Emily Turner Music

Heaven Zest (of Indubious) is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, live looper, and vocalist, renowned for his spirit-infused messages of magic and love. His unique musical blend navigates through a landscape of genres, including Reggae, Dub, and EDM, while incorporating tribal rhythms with a distinctive hip hop essence. Zest excels in creating improvisational pieces that are not only unique but also specifically attuned to the audience, making each performance a singular experience. As a pivotal figure in the band Indubious for nearly two decades, Zest’s solo project takes flight as a testament to life affirming positivity and overcoming all odds through the power of the human spirit.

Emily Turner (of Free Creatures) is a singer, song writer, and multi-instrumentalist based out of Applegate, Oregon. Spanning across genres from Americana, folk, indie, jazz, reggae and funk, her broad experience infuses a wide array of feels into her compositions. Upright bass is her instrument of choice, but she also plays ukulele (often when writing songs), some percussion, and cornet, often using a looper when performing live solo. Her song-writing style has evolved alongside her musical projects over the years, from country, blues, and Americana to funk, folk, blues, and some roots reggae. She's written over 50 original songs in many different genres since her musical beginnings in 2011 and has played in local bands like Free Creatures, Verbs & Nouns, Mad Woodsy, The Alphadelics, and Turner Moore Band. She currently performs solo around the world.