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Heaven Zest W/ Emily Turner Music

Heaven Zest W/ Emily Turner Music

Heaven Zest Bio:
Heaven Zest is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, live looper, and vocalist, renowned for his spirit-infused messages of magic and love. His unique musical blend navigates through a landscape of genres, including Reggae, Dub, and EDM, while incorporating tribal rhythms with a distinctive hip hop essence. Zest excels in creating improvisational pieces that are not only unique but also specifically attuned to the audience, making each performance a singular experience.

As a pivotal figure in the band Indubious for nearly two decades, Zest’s solo project takes flight as a testament to life affirming positivity and overcoming all odds through the power of the human spirit. His personal triumphs, including overcoming Cystic Fibrosis, surviving 2 double lung transplants, and surpassing all doctors medical predictions, add a profound depth to his music's empowering messages.

Blairally
16.50
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

BFM Event Director
eventsbreakingfree@gmail.com
Blairally
245 Blair Blvd
Eugene, Oregon 97402
(541) 683-1721
bookingblairally@gmail.com
https://www.blairally.com/