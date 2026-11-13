HIGH GROUND (documentary) at Art House Eugene
HIGH GROUND (documentary) at Art House Eugene
Two screenings: 1pm and 6pm. Winter 1976. A plane full of marijuana crashes into a frozen lake in Yosemite, and a crew of broke Camp 4 climbers gets to the cargo first. HIGH GROUND tells the true story. "An outrageously delicious story" (San Francisco Chronicle).
The Eugene Art House Theater
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Books With Pictures Eugene
5414851048
bookswpictureseug@gmail.com
The Eugene Art House Theater
492 E. 13th St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 686-3229
info@eugenearthouse.com