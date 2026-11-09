Holiday Art Fair at new location: Mohawk-McKenzie Grange at 3055 Willakenzie Dr, Eugene, OR. (off Coburg Rd) *Follow PINK directional signs*

This 3-day art show and sale features 10 local artists presenting their work in: watercolors, turned wooden bowls, porcelain functional ceramics, wooden jewelry boxes, note cards, fused glass, ceramic tile mosaics, jewelry, horsehair raku pottery and hand painted silk scarves.

Show dates: Nov 20, 21 & 22.

Hours: Friday 2 - 5, Saturday 10 - 4, & Sunday 12 - 4

Please come join us.