Holiday Art Fair
Holiday Art Fair
Holiday Art Fair at new location: Mohawk-McKenzie Grange at 3055 Willakenzie Dr, Eugene, OR. (off Coburg Rd) *Follow PINK directional signs*
This 3-day art show and sale features 10 local artists presenting their work in: watercolors, turned wooden bowls, porcelain functional ceramics, wooden jewelry boxes, note cards, fused glass, ceramic tile mosaics, jewelry, horsehair raku pottery and hand painted silk scarves.
Show dates: Nov 20, 21 & 22.
Hours: Friday 2 - 5, Saturday 10 - 4, & Sunday 12 - 4
Please come join us.
Grange
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Holiday Art Fair
541-683-6836
incasdogs@gmail.com
Grange
3055 Willakenzie DrEugene, Oregon 97401
541-683-6836
incasdogs@gmail.com