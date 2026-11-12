Something special for the holidays: painted wooden sleds! Spend a cozy December afternoon with your favorite people and go home with a decoration you'll pull out every year.

Pick your design: the Joyful Snowman, bundled up in a polka-dot hat with a sprig of holly, or Vintage Santa, with his swirly beard and a gold star on the tip of his hat. Can't choose? Bring a friend and paint one of each.

No art experience needed. We put every sled together and pre-trace your design for you, bring all the supplies (glitter paint included), and walk you through it step by step. You'll head home with a finished 12" sled that's just right for a wall, a shelf, or the holiday table.

Settle in with a cold pint and some pub grub at The Pour House Tavern on a chilly December afternoon. Please arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to grab your drinks and settle in. Pre-registration is required, $65 per painter.