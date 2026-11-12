Holiday Vintner Lights & S'mores at Saffron Fields
Holiday Vintner Lights & S'mores at Saffron Fields
Gather, glow, and celebrate at Saffron Fields Vineyard’s Holiday Vintner Lights & S’mores! Celebrate the holiday season with an evening of sparkling lights, warm drinks, and time together. Watch the animated holiday lights show, then gather around the fire pit for a little fireside cheer.
Your RSVP includes house-made spiced apple cider, hot chocolate, and access to a make-your-own s’mores station, where guests can enjoy a sweet treat around the fire pit. Wine is also available for purchase by the glass or bottle. Admission is free with an RSVP.
Reserve your spot and share a bright holiday evening with family and friends at Saffron Fields!
Saffron Fields Vineyard
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.
Saffron Fields Vineyard
18748 NE Laughlin RdYamhill, Oregon