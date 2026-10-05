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Holiday Wreath: A December Serenade

Holiday Wreath: A December Serenade

This Holiday season, join Coastal Voices in celebrating the Winter holidays through song. Holiday Wreath: A December Serenade highlights choral selections from The Solstice, Chanukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa traditions. Complimenting the musical selections, tickets to win song-themed raffle baskets will be available for purchase, as well as an audience sing-along following intermission. Kids 17 and under get in free and Seniors receive a $5 discount. Free youth tickets need to be selected along with your purchase to be seated together. Welcome season of delight, welcome on this Winter night. Welcome, be thou welcome. This concert series is made possible by the Lincoln County Economic Development Funds.

Gleneden Beach Community Club
$15-$20
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coastal Voices
(541) 283-6295
info@coastal-voices.org
https://www.coastal-voices.org/

Artist Group Info

maatkins26@gmail.com
Gleneden Beach Community Club
110 Azalea Street
Gleneden Beach, Oregon 97367
541-921-9573
ccglenedenbeach@gmail.com
https://glenedenbeach.org/