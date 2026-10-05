This Holiday season, join Coastal Voices in celebrating the Winter holidays through song. Holiday Wreath: A December Serenade highlights choral selections from The Solstice, Chanukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa traditions. Complimenting the musical selections, tickets to win song-themed raffle baskets will be available for purchase, as well as an audience sing-along following intermission. Kids 17 and under get in free and Seniors receive a $5 discount. Free youth tickets need to be selected along with your purchase to be seated together. Welcome season of delight, welcome on this Winter night. Welcome, be thou welcome. This concert series is made possible by the Lincoln County Economic Development Funds.

