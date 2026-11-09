"Home For The Holidays" benefit concert

The Coastal-Aires Barbershop Chorus is teaming up with the all-women Oregon Coast Chorus to present another Holiday benefit concert filled with festive acapella singing. "Home For The Holidays," will take place on Saturday, December 5th in the Sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church of Newport, starting at 2:00 pm. The church is located at 227 NE 12th Street in Newport. Admission is free. Donations of cash and non-perishable foods will be collected for the Newport Food Pantry and Stone Soup Suppers.

For more information about the Coastal-Aires, visit www.coastalaires.wordpress.com More information about the Oregon Coast Chorus can be found at www.oregoncoastchorus.org. Both choruses are benevolent 501 c3 non-profit organizations.