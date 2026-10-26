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Honey the Highlander Paint & Sip Party

Honey the Highlander Paint & Sip Party

Honey the Highlander, a fluffy Highland cow in a sunflower crown, is coming to The Pour House Tavern.

Where: The Pour House Tavern, 444 N 42nd St, Springfield
When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Cost: $45 per painter, all supplies included

A Sunday afternoon, a pint, and a shaggy cow in a sunflower crown: not a bad way to spend a November weekend. Bring a friend or two, or come solo and meet some new ones.

No art experience needed. We pre-trace every canvas, bring the supplies, and walk you through it step by step, so you head home with a Highlander of your own.

Please arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to grab your drinks and snacks, don your sexy black apron, and settle in before we start. Give yourself a few extra minutes to park and find us. While you're there, grab a cold pint and some pub grub.

Pre-registration is required, and registration closes Friday, November 6. Each reservation is per seat, per painter. No refunds.

The Pour House Tavern
$45
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Paint With Friends
party@paintwithfriends.net
https://www.paintwithfriends.net/public-parties/p/honey-the-highlander-paint-sip-party-sun-11826-at-1pm

Artist Group Info

Sheila Morgan
party@paintwithfriends.net
https://paintwithfriends.net
The Pour House Tavern
444 N 42nd St
Springfield, Oregon 97478