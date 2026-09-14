Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future

October 1st, we will be kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), with a community event inside Springfield City Hall from 5-6pm. We will be displaying a history display highlighting the past 50 years of the domestic violence advocacy movement in our community, with guest speakers including Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon, Lane County DA Christopher Parosa, and Hope & Safety Alliance Executive Director Kim Lax. Our display will be up throughout the month of October, and we have several events, activities, and fundraisers scheduled throughout the month of October all through Lane County. Learn more at www.hopesafetyalliance.org/dvam