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Hounds at Hayworth - A Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue Alumni and Fundraiser Event

Hounds at Hayworth - A Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue Alumni and Fundraiser Event

Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue is excited to announce our first ever Alumni Event and Fundraiser at Hayworth Estate Wines.

Join us for an afternoon of fun with your pup at Hayworth Estate Wines!

We have some exciting things planned to make this a fun day for your whole family, furry friends included!

Infinity Dog Sports agility demonstrations
Dog-themed carnival games
Local dog businesses
Raffle baskets
Face painting
Fido-friendly Photo Booth
Silent auction
Food trucks
Live Music: The Bad Reputation performing from 2-4 pm
Wine tasting

$5 individual admission includes one raffle ticket.
Children 6 and under and dogs get in free!

Dogs on leash welcome! Come try out agility and get some special treats. We look forward to seeing your alumni (and other) pups!

Hayworth Estate Wines
$5
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue
5416544259
info@wigglytails.org
https://www.wigglytails.org/

Artist Group Info

Bad Reputation
https://www.facebook.com/TheBadReputation/
Hayworth Estate Wines
92075 Powerline Rd.
Eugene, Oregon 97408
(541) 900-3013
https://www.hayworthestatewines.com/