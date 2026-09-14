Hounds at Hayworth - A Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue Alumni and Fundraiser Event

Wiggly Tails Dog Rescue is excited to announce our first ever Alumni Event and Fundraiser at Hayworth Estate Wines.

Join us for an afternoon of fun with your pup at Hayworth Estate Wines!

We have some exciting things planned to make this a fun day for your whole family, furry friends included!

Infinity Dog Sports agility demonstrations

Dog-themed carnival games

Local dog businesses

Raffle baskets

Face painting

Fido-friendly Photo Booth

Silent auction

Food trucks

Live Music: The Bad Reputation performing from 2-4 pm

Wine tasting

$5 individual admission includes one raffle ticket.

Children 6 and under and dogs get in free!

Dogs on leash welcome! Come try out agility and get some special treats. We look forward to seeing your alumni (and other) pups!

