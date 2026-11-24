Searching for a dose of holiday magic? ✨ Join Dare DeVille and Lola Von Luxe for a heart warming holiday themed adventure, including musical duets, burlesque beauties, comedic cameos, and sensual showgirls! All adorned head-to-toe in rhinestones, of course!

Featuring our special guest performer: Cierra Bliss!

Cierra Bliss is a queer, multidisciplinary artist and producer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. She received a BFA in Dance Performance and Choreography from UNLV and was awarded Best Choreography for her work. She currently features alongside Dita Von Teese in her Las Vegas residency show, and within that time, her online influence has grown to almost 35,000 followers while she has become a prominent burlesque soloist. Her recent highlights include featuring in Burlesque with Evana de Lune in Adelaide, Australia, hosting and featuring in Shipteese by Dita Von Teese on Friendship Cruise, creating and producing Rythym and Boobs: An RnB Burlesque Revue with her co-creative partner Estavan Velasco, and becoming an accomplished print model for brands such as Jeffrey Campbell and Heretic Parfum.

Our show begins at 7pm, though we recommend coming a little earlier to find your seat and get a drink! Doors open at 6pm. As always, House of DeVille tries our hardest to create an immersive experience of glitz and glamour, and we invite you to join us! Wear your best outfit & sneak some photos with the showgirls after the show. 🎄

Bringing tips for performers is encouraged to show your love and appreciation, but never expected. We always have singles as well available at the door!