House of DeVille presents: MADERA MUERTA

Halloween season is here, and House of DeVille is back to bring the sensual spooky scares you’ve been looking for! Get lost in the woods and bear witness… the deeper you go, the darker it gets.



‘MADERA MUERTA’ features a diverse cast of aerial circus performers, burlesque sensations, and acts that will both delight and terrify your senses, such as the statuesque Sademoiselle Florentine from France, who will tease and torture you as she sits upon her bed of nails. This show is adults only (18+)— we promise an evening you won’t forget!

We encourage our guests to dress for the occasion! We will be wearing our sparkliest offerings for you… if you feel so inclined, we love to see our audience in their most beautiful outfits! This is not required, however we love to create a space outside of the everyday world…

We can’t wait to see you xx