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“How Braver Angels Began and Keeping the Vision Alive.” Monthly sharing circle

“How Braver Angels Began and Keeping the Vision Alive.” Monthly sharing circle

How what started as an experiment 8 years ago became a growing National Movement and what this can mean to you...

We have begun a series where each month we focus on one of the Braver Angels principles. This month: "We Treat People Who Disagree with Us With Honesty, Dignity and Respect". We will have a dynamic program to see how we can turn this principle into personal action!

Bethesda Lutheran Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Braver Angels Southern Willamette Valley Alliance
7032200284
dryan@braverangels.org
Braver Angels Southern Willamette Valley Alliance

Artist Group Info

dryan@braverangels.org
Bethesda Lutheran Church
4445 Royal Ave.
Eugene, Oregon 97404
7032200284
dryan@braverangels.org