“How Braver Angels Began and Keeping the Vision Alive.” Monthly sharing circle
“How Braver Angels Began and Keeping the Vision Alive.” Monthly sharing circle
How what started as an experiment 8 years ago became a growing National Movement and what this can mean to you...
We have begun a series where each month we focus on one of the Braver Angels principles. This month: "We Treat People Who Disagree with Us With Honesty, Dignity and Respect". We will have a dynamic program to see how we can turn this principle into personal action!
Bethesda Lutheran Church
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Braver Angels Southern Willamette Valley Alliance
7032200284
dryan@braverangels.org
Artist Group Info
dryan@braverangels.org
Bethesda Lutheran Church
4445 Royal Ave.Eugene, Oregon 97404
7032200284
dryan@braverangels.org