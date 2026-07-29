We are thrilled to be having Iguana Death Cult at the Wildish Community Theater for an all ages show on Sunday, September 20th! Doors open at 6:30pm and music will be from 7-10pm. Local supporting act to be announced.

Iguana Death Cult's latest evolution finds the Rotterdam band reflecting on hardship and doubt while facing a burning world. The result channels their early punk and garage roots, powered by Tobias Opschoor's razorsharp riffs, Rennert's relentless drumming, Jimmy de Kok's groovy rhythms and Jeroen Reek's raw, emotive vocals.

Formed in 2014, the band has grown from a group of friends into an renowned international act, touring with band such as Osees and Frankie and the Witch Fingers, supporting Jack White and performing at SXSW, Levitation, and Desert Daze.

Their new album Guns Out (Greenway Records) marks a return to punchy garage rock and features honest self-reflection, addressing escapism, mental strain, and creative renewal.

Tough yet introspective, Guns Out captures a band coming to terms with its own evolution and the turbulent world around it.