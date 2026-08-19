"Imagine..." Coastal-Aires Barbershop Chorus Fall Show

"Imagine"...relaxing this Labor Day weekend, with the melodic sounds of Barbershop harmonies drifting on the late summer breeze...

Come spend an hour with the Coastal-Aires Barbershop Chorus, as they present an end of summer concert of remembrance and hope for our country and our world. Featuring a mix of Beatlemania, Songs of the Sea, Western and Patriotic numbers.

This Labor Day weekend performance will take place on Saturday, September 5th, from 3 to 4 pm, at the First Presbyterian Church of Newport. Located at 227 NE 12th Street in Newport.

Admission is by donation in the suggested amount of $10, however any amount is welcome! For more information see the Coastal-Aires' Facebook page, or their website, Coastalaires.wordpress.com

The Coastal-Aires Barbershop Chorus is a chartered member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, and is a 501c3 non-profit organization.