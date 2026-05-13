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In Accord Choir Spring Concert

In Accord Choir Spring Concert

For our season finale, No More Silence, we'll perform spirited renditions of songs that remind us of our connections to each other and to our world. In Accord is a secular community choir; we perform unaccompanied choral music, and our repertoire centers on socially relevant, meaningful and uplifting songs.

Emmaus Lutheran Church
$15 suggested donation at the door
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

In Accord Community Choir
info@inaccordchoir.org
www.inaccordchoir.org

Artist Group Info

In Accord Community Choir
Emmaus Lutheran Church
1250 W 18th Ave
Eugene, Oregon 97402